Arden Key felt “disrespected” by Jaguars in free agency

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arden Key felt “disrespected” by Jaguars in free agency

  
Published March 21, 2023 06:34 AM
nbc_pft_qbdraft_230321
March 21, 2023 09:31 AM
From Derek Carr in New Orleans to Sam Darnold in San Francisco, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which QBs they believe are best set up to succeed after initial free agency movement.

Edge rusher Arden Key has joined the Titans on a three-year deal, keeping him in the AFC South.

It sounds like he’s going to be motivated to play his former team two times a year.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Key made it clear that he was expecting to continue playing for the Jaguars in 2023.

“With Jacksonville, it was a shock to me,” Key said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “I ain’t gonna lie. After the year, I thought I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. I felt disrespected . I came over there, lifted up the culture, brought a whole lot of energy, changed the city, changed the town and I felt like in my rightful mind I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. That didn’t happen.”

After posting a career-high 6.5 sacks with San Francisco in 2021, Key signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville in free agency. He appeared in all 17 games with three starts, recording 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits while playing 41 percent of the Jags’ defensive snaps.

Key noted that when he entered free agency after spending his year with the 49ers, the club was straight up and told him that he was probably seeking something out of their price range. New Titans General Manager Ran Carthon was a part of San Francisco’s personnel staff then and has now brought him to Nashville.

“I still love the players, love the teammates, love the city, love the fans [in Jacksonville],” Key said. “But, yeah, we’ve got to see them twice.”