Arik Armstead listed as non-participant in Thursday’s practice

Before Thursday’s practice, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan laid out the plan for his injured players.

Shanahan said tight end George Kittle would miss the on-field work, and the practice report confirmed it. Kittle has a toe injury, but the 49ers aren’t concerned about his availability for the Super Bowl.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee, foot) was the only other 49ers player who missed practice. Shanahan, though, did not mention Armstead ahead of Thursday’s practice, and Armstead was estimated as a full participant Wednesday.

Armstead missed the final five regular-season games before returning for both postseason games. He played 53 of 72 defensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game.

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were limited again Thursday.