Arik Armstead named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead has been named the NFL Players Assocation’s Community MVP for Week Five of the 2023 season.

Armstead is being recognized for three says of philanthropic efforts targeting schools and students in California. Armstead donated books to the Sacramento Literacy Foundation’s Literacy Festival, donated $50,000 each to Teach For America California Capital Valley and Square Root Academy for Project Halo, and read books to children at two schools in East Palo Alto.

“My motivation behind my charitable work is to use my platform to make a positive difference dedicated to ensuring that every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive to unlock their potential and achieve their goals,” Armstead said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Armstead’s foundation or a charity of his choice. Armstead will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.