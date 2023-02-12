 Skip navigation
Arryn Siposs, Britain Covey active for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 12, 2023 12:07 PM
Arryn Siposs is officially back as the Eagles punter for Super Bowl LVII.

Siposs missed the team’s last six games with an ankle injury, but the Eagles activated him from injured reserve on Saturday. Siposs came out to work as kicker Jake Elliott’s holder in early warmups and the Eagles confirmed he’d be active 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

Brett Kern has been handling Siposs’ resposibilities in recent weeks and he is inactive on Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver/returner Britain Covey was listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury on Friday, but he is active. Covey averaged 9.3 yards per punt return and 20.6 yards per kickoff return during the regular season.

Safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward are both inactive after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, running back Trey Sermon, and linebacker Kyron Johnson are also inactive for Philadelphia.