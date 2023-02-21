 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arryn Siposs: I didn’t get through ball as I would have liked on punt to Kadarius Toney

  
Published February 21, 2023 01:39 AM
nbc_pft_hurtscontracttalks_230217
February 17, 2023 08:25 AM
During his recent press conference availability, Eagles GM Howie Roseman indicated that Philadelphia "definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts long term." Mike Florio and Peter King assess his difficult decisions ahead.

The Eagles had a choice to make at punter for Super Bowl LVII and they opted to bring Arryn Siposs back from injured reserve after he missed six games with an ankle injury.

That choice loomed large in the fourth quarter when Siposs was called on to punt at the end of a short Eagles possession. Siposs kicked a line drive to Chiefs returner Kadarius Toney and Toney broke off a Super Bowl-record 65-yard return that set up a touchdown that extended the Chiefs lead to 35-27.

After the game, Toney called it an “ugly punt” and Siposs discussed his side of it during a recent radio appearance in his native Australia.

“To be honest, I was coming back from my injury as well and working my way into it ,” Siposs said on SEN Breakfast. “My first one went really, really well, and all I wanted to do was kind of continue on with the second one. I’ve actually just kind of tweaked the left ankle on the plant foot and just kind of didn’t get through the ball as well as I would have liked. I was just trying to kick a drop punt, honestly, just kick it high and obviously make them fair catch it, to be honest, and let them have 70-kinda yards to mess with. It didn’t work out in my favor. We still had an opportunity to still go make a play down there of course and they just made a better one.”

The poor punt was one of a series of wrong turns for the Eagles in the second half of a Super Bowl loss that Siposs and others will be reliving for quite a while before they get a chance to get back on the field.