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Art Rooney: NFL agreed to my request to move Ravens fans behind Steelers fans at the draft

  
Published April 22, 2026 09:32 AM

Steelers owner Art Rooney II persuaded the NFL to move Ravens fans behind Steelers fans at the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

Rooney said on WDVE that when he saw the initial layout for where each of the 32 teams’ fans would be told to congregate, there was an area where Ravens fans had better seats than Steelers fans. Rooney got the NFL to change that.

“I did ask that, you know, on the normal seating chart, I noticed that the Ravens fans were sitting in front of the Steeler fans in one section of the draft theater. So I asked them to make that change, and they agreed to make that change,” Rooney said.

Rooney said that the draft will be a celebration of the city of Pittsburgh, the Steelers and football’s rich history in Western Pennsylvania, and that the league has been very good about allowing the Steelers to have a voice in running the event.

“When you’re hosting the draft the league lets you do some things you don’t normally do during the draft,” Rooney said.

And that includes veto power over the seating chart.