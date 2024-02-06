Arthur Blank missed Raheem Morris’ news conference with “minor medical issue”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank did not attend Raheem Morris’ introductory news conference Monday because of what his spokesman called “a minor medical issue.”

Blank watched from home but intends to travel to the Super Bowl later this week.

Whenever Blank talks, he will face questions about Bill Belichick’s candidacy. The former Patriots head coach interviewed with the Falcons twice, including once only with Blank on Blank’s yacht.

Belichick was the favorite for the job until he wasn’t.

“Coach Belichick was obviously a very serious candidate,” Falcons team president Greg Beadles said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “You can’t have anything but respect for what he has done. At the end of the day, it was about what was the best fit for us.”

General Manager Terry Fontenot said the team ran a “very thorough” search during which it became “very clear that there was one person who stood out and that was Raheem Morris.”