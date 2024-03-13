Artie Burns agrees to return to Seahawks on one-year deal

Seattle is bringing back one of its pending free agents.

Cornerback Artie Burns has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Burns, 28, joined the Seahawks as a free agent in 2022 and re-upped with the team last offseason. He appeared in 14 games with one start in 2023, recording 23 total tackles with two for loss and a pair of passes defensed.

A Steelers first-round pick in 2016, Burns missed the 2020 season with a torn ACL after signing with the Bears as a free agent. He has four career interceptions with 35 passes defensed in 86 games.