Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Arvell Reese is the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall in the 2026 NFL draft

  
Published March 2, 2026 10:04 AM

Everyone expects the Raiders to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The No. 2 pick is where the draft gets interesting.

Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese is currently the favorite to go with the No. 2 pick, which is owned by the Jets. Reese’s odds to go second overall are -140.

The next-best odds are for Texas Tech outside linebacker David Bailey, at +160, followed by Miami defensive end Rueben Bain at +800, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at +1400 and Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at +1500.

An interesting long shot is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at +4000. Most draft analysts don’t view Simpson as the kind of talent worthy of the second overall pick, but the Jets desperately need a quarterback, and if they think Simpson is going to be an NFL starter, he might make sense as the pick at No. 2.