As Christmas creeps closer, buy On Our Way Home and support a great cause

Yes, Thanksgiving is still nine days away. Still, Christmas decorations are popping up everywhere. It’s not too early to get into the holiday spirit.

Or to buy some holiday gifts.

For your gift-giving consideration, it’s On Our Way Home. A Christmas story that lands at the intersection of A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life, it’s a cheap and easy way to check some of the boxes on your gift-giving list. The print edition is only $9.99.

You can also buy it for yourself, either in print or ebook, for a mere $3.99.

Every penny I get goes to the Humane Society of Harrison County, a local no-kill shelter that provides care and feeding for rescued dogs and cats awaiting new homes. I won’t make a penny from it; in fact, I’ll pay the taxes on the first $10,000 that arrives from the folks at Amazon.

Thanks to those who have purchased it so far. To the rest, please consider buying it as a gift for someone you know, or for yourself. It’s actually good, notwithstanding the fact that I wrote it.

And, really, what’s $3.99? What’s $9.99? We’ve done the surveys. Most of you have plenty of discretionary income. We hope you’re discreetly send a little this way, to help take care of some of the various good boys and good girls out there who need it.

Most of you could buy 10 or 20 of them right now, and distribute them at the office like cards explaining that a donation has been made in their name to the Human Fund.