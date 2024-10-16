As international games expand, another big-money TV package looms

Like it or not, Sunday morning football is here to stay. And it will only grow.

Especially since the NFL can further grow its revenues by embracing it.

Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com explains that the league’s intent to play 16 international games per year could lead to another rights package, with one specific network or streamer televising the games in exchange for a giant pile of cash.

While it’s technically correct to say “could,” it’s fair to say “will.”

Of course the league will sell the package. While it needs to retain a minimum number of games to justify the fees generated by NFL Network, much more money could be made by selling the rights — especially as the NFL continues to ponder what to do with NFL Network.

NFL media czar Brian Rolapp downplayed the possibility in comments at Tuesday’s quarterly meeting in Atlanta.

“That’s really all to be determined,” Rolapp told Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com. “But there’s clearly been a focus on international, how we grow the game there, grow our commercial operations, grow the fan base. That certainly has a lot to do with how we do our game packages, both here and abroad. But we haven’t made any decisions yet.”

They haven’t yet. But they will. And they surely will craft, market, and capitalize on a new slate of games.

Frankly, the NFL would realize even more raw profit by shutting down NFL Network, distributing its in-house video content through other channels (like NFL+), and selling a 16-game international package.