 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_pft_hurtsconvo_260415.jpg
Hurts must prove himself amid offseason chatter
nbc_pft_rodgersconvo_260415.jpg
Rodgers’ future still unclear as draft approaches

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_freemanV2_260415.jpg
NFL interest will remain with Freeman
nbc_pft_hurtsconvo_260415.jpg
Hurts must prove himself amid offseason chatter
nbc_pft_rodgersconvo_260415.jpg
Rodgers’ future still unclear as draft approaches

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

As NFL deals with antitrust issues, streamers could be in a tough spot

  
Published April 15, 2026 11:32 AM

The NFL has recently found itself in a political pickle regarding its broadcast antitrust exemption. As explained by Eriq Gardner of Puck, the situation could eventually put streamers in a jackpot.

Apart from the ongoing efforts of the FCC, Congress, and the Department of Justice to twist the NFL’s antitrust tail, the pending Sunday Ticket case in California could become a tangible example of the potential mess that could arise for a non-broadcast network that ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Beyond the possibility for a $14 billion judgment against the NFL, a court order could prevent the league from continuing to offer Sunday Ticket as a package sold by the league. What would that mean for the company that has paid billions for the rights?

There’s also a possibility of litigation against the streaming company, under the theory that it conspired with the NFL to violate the antitrust laws. (DirecTV avoided that fate in the Sunday Ticket case, thanks to a broad arbitration provision in its service agreement.)

There’s a silver lining for streaming companies. If the courts ultimately find that the NFL can’t sell games in a bundle to pay-TV interests (cable, satellite, streaming), the streamers could buy rights to games from teams directly.

For the league, that would still be a mess. Some teams would get much more than other teams. Revenue sharing would be compromised. The salary cap (a creature of the antitrust exemption that arises under the collective bargaining rules) would increase the profit margin for the teams that make the most money from streaming deals and decrease the profit margin for the teams making the least.

The status quo is best for the league’s overall interests. And there’s a long way to go before chaos would ever emerge. Still, after decades of the possibility not even being a threat, it currently is.