As of Friday night, Eagles fans dramatically outnumber Chiefs fans in New Orleans

It’s a very unscientific, eyeballs-based assessment. As of Friday night, it’s not even close.

Based on what I saw at dinner on Friday night and during the one-mile walk back to the hotel (with a quick stop for a hand-rolled cigar), Eagles fans outnumber Chiefs fans in New Orleans. And it’s not even close.

It meshes with the report from PFT Live producer Matt Casey, who texted from the airport after the show wrapped for the week that all he saw was Eagles fans arriving.

On the surface, it means nothing. For now. If Eagles fans dramatically outnumber Chiefs fans at the Superdome on Sunday, it will work to Philly’s advantage once they start making noise.

It reminds me of the scene in New York 11 years ago, when as of the weekend before the game it became obvious that the Seattle fans clearly outnumbered the Denver fans. And I distinctly remember thinking, “Holy crap, Seattle is gonna win.”

Of course, nothing seems to rattle the Chiefs. But if the initial anecdotal evidence carries over to Sunday, it will make it even more impressive if/when the Chiefs complete the first ever Super Bowl Three-Peat.

For our official picks, I’ve got the Chiefs. Simms has the Eagles. We’ll get the answer in only two days.