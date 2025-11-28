As to Sunday’s weather in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski is expecting “all of it”

The weather could get interesting in Cleveland on Sunday for the 49ers-Browns game, with cold, wind, and rain turning to snow as the day progresses.

On Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked what he’s expecting.

“All of it,” Stefanski said.

The reality is that the conditions won’t be truly known until it’s time to play.

“We’ve been in this situation a lot,” Stefanski said, “where the weather doesn’t look good, and then sometimes you get down there and it was maybe overhyped or wasn’t accurate. At times, you don’t think it’s a big factor, and then it’s raining for a half. So you definitely have contingencies built into your game plan. I know [defensive coordinator] Jim [Schwartz] does in how he calls the game and some of the techniques we use, certainly offensively there are plays and things that you do in good weather that you wouldn’t necessarily do just for the ball handling part of it. So you’re always ready. But I just, having gone down there a few times, you just have to wait till game day because it just seems to change so often.”

Via Weather.com, rain is expected to give way to snow in the afternoon. Winds will range from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with higher gusts possible.