A’Shawn Robinson agrees to three-year deal with Panthers

The Panthers are adding a veteran defensive lineman.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carolina has agreed to terms with A’Shawn Robinson on a three-year deal.

Garafolo’s report indicates the contract is worth $22.5 million.

Robinson spent the 2023 season with the Giants, appearing in all 17 games with 13 starts. He was on the field for 46 percent of New York’s defensive snaps, finishing with 62 total tackles with six tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was on the Rams’ coaching staff for the first two seasons of Robinson’s stint with Los Angeles from 2020-2021.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Robinson spent his first four seasons with Detroit before signing with the Rams in 2020. He won Super Bowl LVI with the club to cap the 2021 season.