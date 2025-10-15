Ashton Jeanty decries “fake news” social media post about him saving a restaurant

A story making the rounds on social media credits Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty with saving a restaurant that was about to go out of business. According to the story, when Jeanty was young and poor, the restaurant’s owners gave him free meals, and when he learned recently that the restaurant was on the verge of bankruptcy, he gave the owners $98,000 so they could stay in business.

It’s a story that has been liked and shared thousands of times. But there’s just one problem: It isn’t true.

“That’s not accurate. A lot of fake news out there,” Jeanty said when asked about it by a reporter today.

Jeanty, who signed a four-year, $35.9 million contract after the Raiders drafted him this year, said that it is important to him to support those less fortunate than him, but he is working on doing so in a strategic and well thought out way.

“I do give back but even then I’m working on starting a foundation,” Jeanty said. “I think giving back is important, for sure.”