Ashton Jeanty still “getting used to the speed” of the NFL

Ashton Jeanty’s play at Boise State made him the sixth overall pick of this year’s draft and it led to predictions that he’d make an immediate impact on offense for the Raiders, but the transition to the professional ranks has not led to instant success.

Jeanty ran 19 times for 38 yards in Week 1 and he had 11 carries for 43 yards in Monday night’s 20-9 loss to the Chargers. After the game was over, Jeanty said that he’s still acclimating himself to the different pace of play at the professional level.

“Last week it was on me, I didn’t go a good job of reading the plays. I’ll put it on myself again this week,” Jeanty said, via the team’s website. “Could’ve broke for bigger on some runs and O-line did their thing. I’ve just got to continue to get better so I can be a gamechanger for us. . . . Just getting used to the speed honestly. Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower, this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens it will be good.”

The Raiders have a number of other issues to clean up after Monday night’s loss and there’s nothing unusual about rookies needing some time to find their footing, but a breakout game for Jeanty would still be a welcome development in Las Vegas.