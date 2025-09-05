 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tomlin_bitten_chew_250905.jpg
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
nbc_pft_andy_reid_superbowl_250905.jpg
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
nbc_pft_mahomes_chiefs_250905.jpg
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ashton Jeanty: The Raiders are counting on me to do some special things

  
Published September 5, 2025 09:53 AM

The Raiders made running back Ashton Jeanty the first draft pick of their new era, selecting him at No. 6 overall.

Making his debut against the Patriots on Sunday, Jeanty noted in a recent interview with GQ just how much he realizes Las Vegas is going to lean on him offensively.

“They let me know every single day that I’m the guy,” Jeanty told GQ’s Adam Caparell. “They’re counting on me to do some special things in this offense.”

Part of that has to do with his bruising running style.

“I don’t really shy away from contact, and once I make my read, I get north and south quickly. If you’re in the way, that’s your fault,” Jeanty said. “Everybody doesn’t like that. I don’t know why I like it. Maybe I’m a little bit psychotic.”

But Jeanty is also getting into the league at a time when elite running backs have caused a bit of a revival of the position — like Saquon Barkley, who helped power the Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LIX.

“Saquon’s done a great job at putting great things on display for the running back position and showing our value to the team by winning the biggest game possible,” Jeanty said. “Not only that, there’s so many other great guys [at the position] like Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs. Me getting drafted as high as I did showed the value is coming back.”

We’ll see how Jeanty fits into that group starting on Sunday against New England.