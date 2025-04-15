Assualt charges dropped against two men connected to death of Patriots fan at 2023 game

Prosecutors in Norfolk County, Massachusetts have dropped charges against two men that were filed after the death of a Patriots fan at a 2023 game.

Justin Mitchell and John Vieira were charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in January 2024 as a result of their involvement in an altercation with Dale Mooney. Mooney later died, although his death was attributed to heart issues and no homicide charges were ever filed.

Mitchell and Vieira pleaded not guilty to the charges and, per the Associated Press, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a court filing last week that the charges were being dropped “in the interest of justice.”

Vieira’s attorney said in a statement that his client “was only trying to help another individual defend themselves from an unprovoked assault.”