At Daytona, roughly 45,000 to 50,000 grandstand seats would have good visibility for Jaguars football

As the Jaguars commence the process of shaking public money from the taxpayer tree in order to fund a renovated stadium in Jacksonville, the team is exploring options for at least two seasons for football games hosted elsewhere, while their home stadium is rebuilt.

In recent days, Daytona International Speedway has emerged as a potential destination.

The Jaguars and Daytona officials will meet this week , Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher told Clayton Park of the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Kelleher said he will personally attend the meeting.

“This opportunity is something the France family and the entire Daytona International Speedway staff is excited to explore,” Kelleher said. “But we need to first sit down with [the Jaguars] and understand what their needs are.”

Frank, it’s pretty simple. They need a place to play football games. One hundred yards by 53, with ten yards at each end zone and some extra room beyond that, so guys aren’t running into walls.

The football field would be wedged on to the infield at the track.

“If you think where the start-finish line is, imagine it as the 50-yard line,” Kelleher said. The article notes that, for soccer matches played there in the fast, turf was placed on a portion of pit road.

“The number of grandstand seats with good visibility would probably be more in the 45,000 to 50,000 range,” Kelleher added.

There could be scheduling conflicts, from the Coke Zero 400 in late August, and the Rolex 24 in late January.

The Jaguars also are considering stadiums in Gainesville and Orlando, along with temporary options in Jacksonville.