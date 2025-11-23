At nine in a row, Bengals have tied the longest streak for allowing at least 27 points per game

With or without Joe Burrow, with or without Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals have far bigger problems in 2025.

Via NBC Sports research, the Bengals have allowed 27 or more points in nine straight games. That’s tied for the longest streak in league history, with the 2020 Chargers and 1964 Broncos of the AFL.

With 27 or more allowed to the Patriots on Sunday, the Bengals will claim the all-time record, with 10 in a row.

Hooray?

It won’t be easy to avoid giving up at least 27 to the 9-2 Patriots. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye has the chance to be the fourth quarterback in the past 20 seasons to lead the league in both passing yards and completion percentage through 12 weeks, joining Drew Brees in 2016, Peyton Manning in 2009, and Tom Brady in 2007.

And so, win or lose, the Bengals could stake their claim to history by allowing 27 or more points on Sunday in a must-win game against the Patriots.