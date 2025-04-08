Atallah: 75-80 percent of all players respond to NFLPA report card survey

The NFL Players Association has found something. Something potent. Something that has burrowed under the skin of certain owners.

It’s the annual report card, which applies a grade to each team under a variety of topics. Including ownership personally.

Some have privately downplayed the process by suggesting that only a small percentage of players respond to the surveys. Appearing on #PFTPM, former NFLPA external affairs officer George Atallah was about the notion that not many players participate.

“We had just about a 75- to 80-percent response rate from players,” Atallah said, “and so you can’t say that it’s not scientifically accurate. In fact, the opposite’s true. It’s almost a census-like approach that the Players Association was taking, and the credibility of the survey was bolstered even more and that there were experts behind the scenes who were running the survey. It was not a [former NFLPA president] J.C. Tretter project or a [current NFLPA executive director] Lloyd Howell project or a staff project. It was this outside company that has expertise in workplace surveys that was doing it, and the standards were the highest quality and the highest order.”

Whatever the methodology and/or participation, the annual report card has move the needle by collecting criticism as to owners and teams and by educating media and fans on the strengths and weaknesses of the various franchises.

“I think the biggest shift in the dynamic that you’ve seen in the last three years is, for NFL fans that care about winning and losing and paying money in free agency and that kind of stuff, what you’ve seen and the beauty of the survey is how many fans now understand and appreciate the players’ perspective when it comes to what they think their teams are doing to treat their players, right?” Atallah said. “And do they really care about players? And could that potentially impact free agency decisions?”

It absolutely could. In close cases, the grades a team has gotten could be the thing that makes the difference.

Regardless of the overall impact, the NFLPA reports cards are one of the best things the union has ever done. Because they bring true accountability to the only people in the NFL ecosystem who rarely experience it — the owners.