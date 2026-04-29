 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
nbc_pft_carnelltate_260429.jpg
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
nbc_pft_chadbrinker_260429.jpg
Brinker steps down from role with Titans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
nbc_pft_carnelltate_260429.jpg
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
nbc_pft_chadbrinker_260429.jpg
Brinker steps down from role with Titans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Athletic editor Steven Ginsberg addresses Dianna Russini situation in all-hands meeting

  
Published April 29, 2026 01:44 PM

When the photos of Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini first emerged 22 days ago, they were accompanied by three strong denials of impropriety — one from Vrabel, one from Russini, and one from Russini’s employer, The Athletic.

Said Steven Ginsberg, executive editor of The Athletic, in a statement to the New York Post in the article that published the initial photos: “These photos are misleading and lack essential context. These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

Subsequent developments have made the initial statements look unfortunate, to say the least. And that has made Ginsberg’s comment look less than ideal, in hindsight.

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reports that, on Wednesday, Ginsberg addressed the situation in an all-hands meeting with the publication’s staff. Citing unnamed sources, Glasspiegel reports that Ginsberg spent 10 minutes reading from a prepared statement.

The statement acknowledged that “communications could have been more clear,” per the report. Ginsberg also said that the existing internal investigation “is ongoing and expected to be lengthy.” Ginsberg did not take questions during the meeting.

The incident underscores existing tensions between The Athletic and its parent company, the New York Times. The employees of both entities are subject to high standards of journalism. The Russini situation, and Ginsberg’s handling of it, justifies internal questions as to whether The Athletic is meeting the bar set by the publication that purchased it in 2022.

Some within both entities may also be wondering what The Athletic knew or should have known when Russini was hired in 2023, given the images that emerged last week of Vrabel and Russini in a New York City bar on March 11, 2020.

Even though Russini resigned on April 14, The Athletic continues to clean up the mess. And plenty of employees of The Athletic and the New York Times will be very interested in the final conclusions made as a result of the investigation.