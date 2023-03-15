 Skip navigation
Attention Cardinals: Yankees charge players for in-flight Wi-Fi

  
Published March 15, 2023 05:21 PM
As it turns out, the Arizona Cardinals aren’t as cheap as the New York Yankees.

Stephanie Apstein of SI.com reported on Wednesday that the Yankees charge players for Internet on the team plane. (Maybe George Costanza worked for the team, after all.)

Per Apstein, the players joke with each other about the situation.

“It’s your fault,” they say. “Your contract is too big, so they can’t pay for Wi-Fi.”

The news comes just two weeks after the NFL Players Association issued a player survey regarding various aspects of all teams. The Cardinals were criticized for being extremely careful with money.

The Cardinals, we’re told, do not charge their players for in-flight Wi-Fi. We’re also told that they won’t change that policy.