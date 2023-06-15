 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Ekeler: I’m thankful for the way things played out with Chargers

  
Published June 15, 2023 03:20 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Eric Weddle, Antonio Gates and LaDainian Tomlinson to assess who is the Chargers' greatest non-QB of the 21st century.

Running back Austin Ekeler asked for a trade this offseason because the Chargers weren’t interested in giving him the contract extension he wanted, but he didn’t get moved and wound up reporting to minicamp this week after the team agreed to add incentives to his current deal.

Ekeler said on Wednesday that he “wanted to go poke around to see if there was any other value” to be found around the league because he’s only “obligated to be” with the Chargers through this season. While he didn’t find exactly what he was looking for, Ekeler said that he’s grateful that he and the team did find an agreement that offers the possibility of higher compensation if he plays well this year.

“What’s been happening with the atmosphere around the running back market has been pretty tough,” Ekeler said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “I am thankful for the way it played out. The Chargers did give me something in the middle, some type of incentive. I am appreciative of that because they didn’t have to do that. I understand there’s a business side to all of this. But I wouldn’t be doing myself service if I was going and trying to find more value while I can.”

Ekeler said he will “bet on myself any day of the week” and the results will determine how much he’s paid this year as well as what kind of contract he’s on track to get in 2024.