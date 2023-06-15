Austin Ekeler: I’m thankful for the way things played out with Chargers

Running back Austin Ekeler asked for a trade this offseason because the Chargers weren’t interested in giving him the contract extension he wanted, but he didn’t get moved and wound up reporting to minicamp this week after the team agreed to add incentives to his current deal.

Ekeler said on Wednesday that he “wanted to go poke around to see if there was any other value” to be found around the league because he’s only “obligated to be” with the Chargers through this season. While he didn’t find exactly what he was looking for, Ekeler said that he’s grateful that he and the team did find an agreement that offers the possibility of higher compensation if he plays well this year.

“What’s been happening with the atmosphere around the running back market has been pretty tough,” Ekeler said, via Tyler Dragon of USA Today. “I am thankful for the way it played out. The Chargers did give me something in the middle, some type of incentive. I am appreciative of that because they didn’t have to do that. I understand there’s a business side to all of this. But I wouldn’t be doing myself service if I was going and trying to find more value while I can.”

Ekeler said he will “bet on myself any day of the week” and the results will determine how much he’s paid this year as well as what kind of contract he’s on track to get in 2024.