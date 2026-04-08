Australian fans frustrated by high prices, lack of access to tickets for first NFL game

Tickets to the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia had high prices and sold fast anyway, which is good for the NFL’s bottom line but bad for the fans of American football Down Under who say they were priced out of seeing the Week One game between the 49ers and Rams in Melbourne.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that many fans said there was no realistic way to get tickets, as tens of thousands of people were in the virtual Ticketmaster line the moment tickets went on sale. One fan said within 26 minutes of tickets going on sale, the only seats left were ones with restricted views, with prices ranging from $560 to $630 Australian ($392 to $441 American).

The NFL’s Australia office said more than 151,000 fans registered their interest in buying tickets to the game at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of 100,000.

The Rams-49ers game kicks off at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, which in Melbourne is 10:35 a.m. on Friday, September 11. Local Australian officials told the NFL that there was huge demand for an NFL game in Australia, and that the game would sell out the Melbourne Cricket Ground at any time on any date. The fast sales of tickets for a Friday morning game have proven that true. And frustrating to the fans who can’t get in.