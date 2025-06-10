Availability of Jaire Alexander could complicate Jalen Ramsey trade efforts

The Dolphins keep trying to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The availability of a younger and arguably better player as a free agent could make that task harder to accomplish.

Former Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is now available as a free agent. He can be signed without sending anything to his team.

If someone were willing to take on Alexander’s salary — which at $16.15 million was lower than the $20 million-plus still owed to Ramsey — a trade would have been accomplished. So if no one is willing to pay Alexander more than $16 million, who will pay Ramsey more than $20 million?

However it plays out, having Alexander on the market gives teams that have expressed interest in Ramsey increased leverage, and another viable option. If Alexander signs quickly, it will take a potential Ramsey suitor out of the mix. Depending on the number of true Ramsey suitors, that could put the Dolphins in a very tough spot.

For now, only the Rams have acknowledged interest in Ramsey. It’s unknown whether the Rams have interest in Alexander.