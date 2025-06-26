 Skip navigation
Awards of Excellence winners honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame this week

  
Published June 26, 2025 09:29 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will induct this year’s new additions next month and this week brings a celebration of others being honored by the Hall this year.

Fifteen winners of Awards of Excellence in five categories are being honored in Canton, Ohio this week. The awards recognize contributions to the game by those in jobs that aren’t usually given the spotlight.

This year’s award-winners include former Steelers assistant coach Dick Hoak, former Rams and Bills assistant Elijah Pitts, and former Bengals assistant Jim McNally. In the athletic trainers category, the Hall will recognize Ed Block (Colts), Pepper Burruss (Jets, Packers), and John Norwig (Steelers).

Equipment managers Tom Gray (Bengals), Dennis Ryan (Vikings), and George Luongo (Patriots) will receive awards along with film/video directors Larry Clerico (Rams), Jon Dube (Ravens, Browns), and David Hack (Dolphins). Public relations directors Pete Abitante (NFL), Jason Jenkins (Dolphins), and Bill Keenist (Lions) round out the list of honorees.