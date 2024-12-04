 Skip navigation
Azeez Al-Shaair’s appeal will be heard by Ramon Foster on Wednesday

  
Published December 4, 2024 02:03 PM

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair’s appeal of his three-game suspension will be heard on Wednesday.

Al-Shaair was suspended on Tuesday for what the NFL called “repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship,” including the hit to the head of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence that led to his ejection from last Sunday’s game.

According to multiple reports, Al-Shaair’s appeal will be heard by former Steelers guard Ramon Foster. Foster is one of four appeals officers jointly appointed and paid for by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Foster’s ruling to uphold, reduce, or rescind the suspension will be binding.