Azeez Ojulari agrees to one-year deal with Falcons

Azeez Ojulari is headed back to Georgia.

Ojulari has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons, according to a report from NFL Media.

Ojulari, 25, was born and raised in Georgia before playing his college ball at the University of Georgia. He spent last season with the Eagles, appearing in just three games before missing the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

A Giants second-round pick in 2021, Ojulari has appeared in 49 career games with 32 starts over his five-year career. He’s tallied 22.0 career sacks with 22 tackles for loss and 38 quarterback hits.