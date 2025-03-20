Azeez Ojulari: Amazing to team up with former Georgia teammates with Eagles

The Eagles didn’t draft edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, but it’s not surprising that they were interested in signing him as a free agent this offseason.

They got a chance to see a lot of Ojulari over the last four seasons while he was playing for the Giants and he went to college at Georgia, which is something that has been appealing to the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball for some time. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, and Nolan Smith were all Bulldogs before being drafted by the Eagles and Ojulari said this week that he’s excited to be back with so many familiar faces.

“It’s amazing having that chemistry and brotherhood with those guys, it’s just amazing to come back here and just keep it going on,” Ojulari said, via the team’s website. “We got so many Georgia guys here. Nolan, that’s my brother for real. All of them are my brothers, but Nolan, since we’ve been in the same room since Georgia, I’m probably more close with him. But I’m close with all of them – we all share that brotherhood and the relationship we have is amazing. I’m ready to be here now.”

Running back Saquon Barkley and recently signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson are former Giants teammate of Ojulari’s, so the transition to his new home should be a fairly simple one once Ojulari gets Vic Fangio’s defense down.