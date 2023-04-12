Bailey Zappe ready to compete for starting job if “my opportunity presents itself”

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bailey Zappe ready to compete for starting job if “my opportunity presents itself”

  
Published April 12, 2023 01:46 PM
nbc_pft_belichickqbs_230403
April 3, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if deep down the Patriots know who they’ll start at QB and why both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have a lot on the line to compete in the AFC East.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined this offseason to name Mac Jones the starter over Bailey Zappe. So there may . . . or may not be a competition for the starting job for 2023.

Zappe is ready to compete if given the chance.

“If my opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take full advantage of it,” the Patriots’ second-year quarterback said Wednesday at a youth football clinic, via Bob Socci of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win.

“That’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s coach Belichick’s decision; whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it.”

In the four games he played, including two starts when Jones was injured, Zappe became a fan favorite and even won over some Patriots players, according to retired safety Devin McCourty. Zappe won both of his starters and had a 100.9 passer rating for the season with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

That created a quarterback controversy that Belichick fueled with his comments at the annual owners meeting, saying “everybody will get a chance to play, and we’ll play the best players .”

Jones has done nothing to earn the starting job without a competition, so the battle likely commences next week when the Patriots begin their offseason program.