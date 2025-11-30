 Skip navigation
Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Marvin Harrison all expect to play in Cardinals-Buccaneers

  
November 30, 2025

The key questionable players in today’s Cardinals-Buccaneers game are good to go.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Haason Reddick are all expected to play, according to multiple reports. All three players were listed as questionable on the injury report.

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Bam Knight are also both expected to play, also after being listed as questionable.

Mayfield was the major concern after having to leave last week’s game with a left shoulder injury, but tests this week revealed that the injury wasn’t as severe as initially feared, and he can play through the pain.

The 6-5 Buccaneers, who lead the NFC South, are 3.5-point favorites at home against the 3-8 Cardinals.