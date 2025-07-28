Baker Mayfield: Bucs gave me guaranteed money in 2026

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t signed a contract extension, but there has been a significant change to his current pact.

Mayfield is signed through the 2026 season on a deal that did not originally guarantee any of the money he’s set to receive in the final year of the deal. During an interview with Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, Mayfield said that the Bucs agreed to guarantee an undisclosed amount of that compensation while the two sides look toward a longer extension.

“Right now, I’m under contract through ’26,” Mayfield said. “So it was really just about getting guaranteed money for ’26, and they did that. And that’s all I can ask for. I signed the contract, I knew what it was. Right now, it’s winning. I know good things will happen after that. I trust this place. I love being here. Obviously, used to bouncing around. I’ve done that before, but I don’t want to leave. It’s how can we wn right now? We have a team that’s really, really well built and [General Manager Jason Licht] and those guys did it. So, if we win right now good things will happen.”

Licht said last week that the goal is for the two sides to “reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time.” A fifth straight division title would likely move everyone closer to the right time to make another deal.

UPDATE 3:02 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers have guaranteed $30 million for Mayfield in 2026.