Baker Mayfield: Every other team wanted me to tone it down, Bucs want me to be myself

The Buccaneers are Baker Mayfield’s fourth NFL team. And he says there’s no question that Tampa Bay is the right place for him.

Mayfield said on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast that in his four years with the Browns, plus his brief stints with the Panthers and Rams, his teams wanted him to change. But Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles told him from the beginning that they wanted him to be who he is.

“This isn’t to shit on the other teams and franchises, but when you step in and your GM and your head coach say, ‘Hey, just be you,’ after I’ve been told at every stop and everywhere I go, ‘You need to tone it down a little bit, you need to be a franchise quarterback.’ It’s just not who I am,” Mayfield said. “I wear my emotions on my sleeves. I’m gonna talk shit, I’m going to do whatever, but when it’s time to turn the lights on and go do something I’m going to do it. So when I stepped into the building they all told me to just be myself.”

Mayfield has played his best football in Tampa Bay, raising questions about what might have been in Cleveland, if only the Browns had done what the Buccaneers have done, and encouraged him to be who he is.