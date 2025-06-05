Baker Mayfield: Foundation of offense is there, Josh Grizzard putting his tweaks on it

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has played for nine offensive coordinators over the last eight seasons, so he’s a good person to judge how Josh Grizzard is faring in Tampa.

Grizzard replaced Liam Coen after Coen became the second straight coordinator to turn a year calling plays for Mayfield into a head coaching job. Grizzard was the pass game coordinator last year, so Mayfield has familiarity with him and he said that the new coordinator is handling the transition well.

“Liam and I were close in L.A. and he was great for me last year,” Mayfield said, via Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com. “Griz has his own tweaks on it. He’s handled it well. Things aren’t just going to transfer from one season to the next. Nothing we did last year matters. The foundation is there. We are working on explosive plays and fundamentals in the run game. Josh is still getting used to calling plays. He was instrumental in our third-down install and passing-game stuff last year. So he has experience.”

While the coordinator is new, Grizzard is keeping most of Coen’s system in place, which is a departure from most of the coordinator changes that Mayfield has played through during his career. He called the offense “second nature” for him and many others in the lineup, which should help the team be ready to roll for Week One and should help Mayfield make his best case for a new contract going into the 2026 campaign.