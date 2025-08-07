Baker Mayfield: I was in the middle of a practice fight with the Titans, it was fun

A fight broke out on the field at the Buccaneers’ and Titans’ joint practice today, and Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed getting in the middle of it.

Asked about it after practice, Mayfield said he and his teammates aren’t going to back down to anyone.

“It’s gonna happen, and our group’s not gonna back down,” Mayfield said. “You’re going to shove people late in the back, we’re not gonna back down We’re not gonna start it, because we’re not stupid, but we’ll finish it.”

One player Mayfield wished would have backed down was offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is out of practice and still on crutches after knee surgery, but still got into the fight.

“He needs to stay his ass on the sideline with those crutches,” Mayfield said of Wirfs. “I was in the middle of it. It was fun.”