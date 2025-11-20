Baker Mayfield: My time with the Rams was pivotal in my career and in my journey

When the Buccaneers play the Rams on Sunday night, it will be the first time quarterback Baker Mayfield plays the club since he was a part of the team in 2022.

After Carolina cut Mayfield, Los Angeles claimed him on waivers. Just a couple of days after that, Mayfield came in and famously led a 98-yard, two-minute drive to power a comeback victory over the Raiders.

In his Wednesday press conference, Mayfield told reporters that being able to play for the Rams was quite significant in his development as a pro.

“There is no way for me to sugarcoat it — it was pivotal in my career and in my journey,” Mayfield said. “I’ve told you guys that it helped me find the fun in football again — that joy. And just, getting to learn from those guys. Obviously, it looks a lot different now that Raheem Morris is gone, Zac Robinson [is gone], Liam [Coen is gone], but Sean [McVay has] been there the whole time.

“They helped me out and helped me discover what offense I really want to play in, and the responsibility that comes with [it] — a lot of accountability at the line of scrimmage and to check and get to the right plays. Yeah, it was instrumental in my career, something I am forever grateful for, and it will be fun to go back and see some familiar faces.”

While Matthew Stafford was injured during that time, he was still around the club and Mayfield picked some things up from the veteran QB.

“I think I gained an even [greater] level of respect for him about communication, about how he wanted certain routes, certain schemes to be done,” Mayfield said. “When you’re at that level — that year, I guess — in your career, you kind of run the ship. Just had a lot of respect for him before, but seeing it in person on how detailed he really was in exactly what he was going to try and check to, that was big seeing it in person.”

Since that time, Mayfield has grown into being a franchise quarterback for the Bucs, starting every game for Tampa Bay over the last three seasons and earning a contract to fit his performance. In 2025, he’s completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 2,365 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.