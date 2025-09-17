Baker Mayfield on spat with C.J. Gardner-Johnson: We don’t take any crap

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gave the team a scare at the end of a run on Monday night when he grabbed at his left leg, but those fears subsided when he hopped up to exchange words with Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson was standing over Mayfield after he went down on a tackle by edge rusher Will Anderson and the two players were quickly separated by others before play resumed. Mayfield posted a picture of the exchange to his Instagram account on Tuesday and Gardner-Johnson replied by writing “boy this cute but still ringless.”

On Wednesday, Mayfield was asked at a press conference what led to his on-field response.

“We don’t take any s—t. That’s about it,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield has never shied away from scraps over the course of his career and his aggressive approach has helped the Buccaneers pull out back-to-back late wins to kick off the season. The quarterback won’t have a chance to renew acquaintances with Gardner-Johnson in the regular season, but there’s a good chance he’ll find another sparring partner or two before the year is out.