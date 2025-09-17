 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baker Mayfield on spat with C.J. Gardner-Johnson: We don’t take any crap

  
Published September 17, 2025 06:09 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gave the team a scare at the end of a run on Monday night when he grabbed at his left leg, but those fears subsided when he hopped up to exchange words with Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson was standing over Mayfield after he went down on a tackle by edge rusher Will Anderson and the two players were quickly separated by others before play resumed. Mayfield posted a picture of the exchange to his Instagram account on Tuesday and Gardner-Johnson replied by writing “boy this cute but still ringless.”

On Wednesday, Mayfield was asked at a press conference what led to his on-field response.

“We don’t take any s—t. That’s about it,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield has never shied away from scraps over the course of his career and his aggressive approach has helped the Buccaneers pull out back-to-back late wins to kick off the season. The quarterback won’t have a chance to renew acquaintances with Gardner-Johnson in the regular season, but there’s a good chance he’ll find another sparring partner or two before the year is out.