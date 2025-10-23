Baker Mayfield upgraded to full participant, Vita Vea didn’t practice with foot injury

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was upgraded on Tampa Bay’s Thursday injury report, but the club also added a key defensive player to the list.

Mayfield (knee) went from a limited participant to a full participant in the day’s session. That puts him in line to start against the Saints on Sunday.

However, nose tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Thursday with a foot injury. He was not on the report on Wednesday.

Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (teeth), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), and outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) all remained non-participants.

Linebacker Lavonte David (knee/rib), receiver Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (toe), offensive tackle Luke Haggard (shoulder), safety Christian Izien (knee), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (toe) all were upgraded from non-participant to limited.

Outside linebacker Markees Watts (personal) went from non-participant to full.

Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), tight end Devin Culp (knee), and guard Mike Jordan (knee) were upgraded from limited to full.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb) and running back Josh Williams (concussion) both remained full participants in practice.