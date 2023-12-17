Baker Mayfield’s big day keeps Bucs in first place, Packers fall from playoff position

In a game with major NFC playoff ramifications, Baker Mayfield was the star today in Green Bay.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a win over Jordan Love and the Packers to keep Tampa Bay atop the NFC South and deal a serious blow to Green Bay’s playoff hopes.

Mayfield was fantastic, completing 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions. It was one of the best games of Mayfield’s career.

Love was fine, completing 29 of 39 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he missed some opportunities on a day when the Packers’ offense couldn’t keep up when their defense faltered.

The win improves the Bucs’ record to 7-7 on the season and keeps them atop the NFC South. The Packers were in wild card position heading into today, but they fall to 6-8 and are now on the outside looking in with three games left in the season.