Beanie Bishop’s second pick of Aaron Rodgers helps Steelers to 23-15 lead

Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop made his second interception of Aaron Rodgers.

Bishop may or may not have gotten a finger tip on the pass, but it bounced off Garrett Wilson and into the air. The ball caromed to Bishop, who snatched it and weaved his way the other way. Davante Adams sprinted to pull down Bishop at the 1-yard line after a 41-yard gain.

It briefly saved a touchdown.

Russell Wilson was pushed into the end zone with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Steelers a 23-15 lead.

Bishop’s other interception, which he caught at the Pittsburgh 46 with no return, led to the Steelers’ first touchdown.

Wilson is 3-for-6 for 59 yards in the second half, completing a 37-yarder to George Pickens and a 21-yarder to Pat Freiermuth on the Steelers’ opening drive of the third quarter. It led to a Chris Boswell 21-yard field goal after the Steelers stalled at the Jets 3.

Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) and safety Tony Adams (hamstring) were downgraded to doubtful. Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) was downgraded to out.