campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Bears’ 281 rushing yards were the most against a Vic Fangio defense since 2005

  
Published November 28, 2025 06:45 PM

The Bears ran all over the Eagles in Friday’s 24-15 win and it’s been a long time since a Vic Fangio-coached defense has been pushed around like that.

Chicago piled up 281 rushing yards in the win, which Sheil Kapadia of TheRinger.com points out is the most that any team has put up against a Fangio defense since he was the coordinator in Houston during the 2005 season. Fangio has been the coordinator in Philadelphia since the start of the 2024 season and they had not allowed more than 174 in a single game until Friday.

Former Eagle D’Andre Swift ran 18 times for 125 yards and rookie Kyle Monangai had 22 carries for 130 yards. Both running backs also scored touchdowns in the game.

While most of the attention has been paid to the sputtering Eagles offense this season, that performance gives the Eagles something else to focus on as they head into a Week 14 Monday night road game against the Chargers.