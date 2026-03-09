Bears add defensive tackle Neville Gallimore

The Bears are beefing up the interior of their defensive line.

Chicago is signing defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $12 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Last year Gallimore arrived in Indianapolis and exceeded expectations. He was selected as a team captain, played all 17 games, got on the field for a career-high 467 snaps and recorded a career-high 18 solo tackles, a career-high 3.5 sacks and a career-high three passes defended.

A 2020 third-round pick of the Cowboys, Gallimore played four years for the Cowboys and one for the Rams before signing with the Colts last year.