Bears add Tremaine Edmunds, Kyler Gordon to practice report

The Bears added linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (ankle) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) to their injury report on Thursday.

Both were limited participants.

It was two of several changes from Wednesday’s report.

Wide receiver DJ Moore (groin) and running back D’Andre Swift (groin) returned to practice as limited participants on Thursday. Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee), cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) and kicker Cairo Santos (right thigh) were full participants after limited work on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Braxton Jones (knee) was downgraded to out on Thursday after a limited session a day earlier.

Tight end Cole Kmet (back), starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and running back Roschon Johnson (back) remained out of practice for a second consecutive day.