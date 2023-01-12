 Skip navigation
Bears announce Kevin Warren is their new President and CEO

  
Published January 12, 2023 06:16 AM
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is leaving college sports to become President and CEO of the Bears.

The Bears announced today that Warren has taken the job and will begin in the spring.

“Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization,” Bears Chairman George McCaskey said in a statement. “He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

Warren replaces Ted Phillips, who has been the team’s President and CEO for the last 23 years.

“I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise,” Warren said. “I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago. I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors. This is a franchise that is respected in all of professional sports, and I am humbled to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Chicago Bears.”

Before taking over as Big Ten Commissioner, Warren had extensive experience in the NFL, working for the Vikings, Lions and Rams.

The most important task for Warren will be overseeing the Bears’ plans to move from Soldier Field in Chicago to a new stadium in the suburbs.