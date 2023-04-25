 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears appear comfortable with the possibility of drafting Jalen Carter

  
Published April 25, 2023 02:46 PM
nbc_pft_biggeststorydraftv2_230421
April 21, 2023 10:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King name the storylines everyone will be talking about after the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, from where C.J. Stroud and Jalen Carter land to an Aaron Rodgers trade and more.

Somebody will draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He is one of the best prospects in the 2023 draft class.

But some teams likely pass on Carter, too.

Character issues and a poor performance at his pro day cloud his draft status and could lead to Carter slipping lower than he should go based on talent alone.

The Bears could use the 3-technique as it’s the most important position in Matt Eberflus’ Tampa Two scheme.

Will Chicago select Carter if he’s there when they draft ninth?

Assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham wasn’t tipping the team’s hand in Tuesday’s pre-draft media availability.

“Me, personally, I think just spending more time with him and really just getting to know him, we were able to be there with him,” Cunningham said when asked if he would be comfortable drafting Carter, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Our first conversation was I think at the combine. Second time was at his pro day. I think the more time you spend around him, the more you realize he’s a good player, but you get to know him more as a person.”

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year. He received one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

“I think Jalen’s a really good player,” Cunningham said. “There’s no denying the talent. You turn on the tape a couple of years ago when [Georgia] won the national championship and they had all those defensive linemen on the field — you couldn’t help but notice [No.] 88 and the knowing that, ‘Oh he’s going to be in next year’s class. He’s one of those players you covet just in terms of you know being one of the better defensive tackles in the class.”