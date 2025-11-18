Bears are first in the NFC North standings, but third in the betting odds to win the division

The Bears took over sole possession of first place in the NFC North on Sunday, improving their record to 7-3, half a game ahead of the 6-3-1 Packers and a full game ahead of the 6-4 Lions. But that doesn’t make the Bears the division favorites.

In fact, the betting odds have the Bears a distant third in the division.

The Lions, despite being in third place, are currently the betting favorites with +130 odds to win the division at DraftKings.com. The Packers are just behind them at +135. The Bears, despite being in first place, are significant underdogs to win the division at +390. The 4-6 Vikings are in last place and have by far the longest odds, at +9000.

A big reason the gambling community isn’t high on the Bears is that they’re winning, but they’re usually just squeaking by their opponents. Usually, the best teams are the ones that blow out their opponents. The Bears’ point differential is -6, while the Lions’ point differential is +76 and the Packers’ point differential is +44. Point differential is usually a better predictor of a team’s future performance than win-loss record.

The NFC North is likely to go down to the wire, as the Bears play the Packers twice in December, and the Bears and Lions meet to conclude the season in Week 18. The Bears will have their chances down the stretch to prove the oddsmakers wrong.