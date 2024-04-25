 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
nbc_pft_carolinadraft_240425.jpg
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears are first team in 45 years to acquire first overall pick via trade from prior year

  
Published April 25, 2024 10:31 AM

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick in the draft to the Panthers. Thanks to the Panthers being the worst team in the NFL last year, the Bears now have the first overall pick, again.

When they use it tonight, they’ll be the first team in 45 years to use the No. 1 overall pick without earning it or acquiring it in the offseason preceding the draft.

In 1979, the Bills ended up with the first overall pick after trading O.J. Simpson to the 49ers in March 1978. San Francisco went 2-14, and the Bills ended up in control of the draft.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they took linebacker Tom Cousineau. He never signed with the Bills; he went to the CFL instead. After three years in Montreal, Cousineau spent four seasons with the Browns and two with the 49ers.

In some ways, that trade might have also given the world Chris Simms. If the 49ers had the first overall pick, they might have taken Phil Simms. Who never would have moved to New Jersey. And would have never met Chris’s mother.