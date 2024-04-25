Bears are first team in 45 years to acquire first overall pick via trade from prior year

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick in the draft to the Panthers. Thanks to the Panthers being the worst team in the NFL last year, the Bears now have the first overall pick, again.

When they use it tonight, they’ll be the first team in 45 years to use the No. 1 overall pick without earning it or acquiring it in the offseason preceding the draft.

In 1979, the Bills ended up with the first overall pick after trading O.J. Simpson to the 49ers in March 1978. San Francisco went 2-14, and the Bills ended up in control of the draft.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they took linebacker Tom Cousineau. He never signed with the Bills; he went to the CFL instead. After three years in Montreal, Cousineau spent four seasons with the Browns and two with the 49ers.

In some ways, that trade might have also given the world Chris Simms. If the 49ers had the first overall pick, they might have taken Phil Simms. Who never would have moved to New Jersey. And would have never met Chris’s mother.