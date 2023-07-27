 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears, Chicago mayor continue stadium talks

  
Published July 27, 2023 04:24 PM

Chicago isn’t ready to let the Bears leave for the suburbs just yet.

Despite the Bears repeatedly making it clear that they want to build their own stadium, likely on a plot of land bigger than anything available in the city, the team and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a joint statement today saying they are continuing to discuss the Bears’ future home.

“We continued our productive discussion this week that began in early June,” the statement said. “We plan to have regular dialogue with each other, and across our respective staffs, as we work together to meet the needs of the citizens of Chicago and Bears fans.”

The city would like to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, where they have played for half a century, but Soldier Field is old, small and antiquated, and the Bears won’t stay without significant renovations.

The Bears appeared poised to move to Arlington Heights, where the team purchased a racetrack and began tearing it down so they could build a stadium. But when the county tax assessor said a new stadium would entail a property tax bill far higher than the Bears were anticipating, the team said it was no longer sure it would build the stadium.

Other Chicago suburbs including Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan and Richton Park have expressed interest in becoming the new home of the Bears.